Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 4-6 November 2022 to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum.

In Abu Dhabi, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation oF UAE.

Both Ministers discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments, in particular Ukraine.