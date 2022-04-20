Türkiye has been re-elected for a two-year term to the Executive Council of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (UNESCO/IOC), which is the specialized sub-organization of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), following the elections held during the 33rd Session of the IOC Assembly in Paris.

Since its foundation in 1960, UNESCO/IOC has been addressing the management of oceans, coasts, and marine ecosystems through international cooperation and a comprehensive approach.

Türkiye remains committed to supporting UNESCO/IOC’s objectives, including the provision of healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystem services, strengthening efforts to combat climate change, enhancing early warning systems for hazards related to oceans and seas, and promoting global knowledge in ocean sciences.