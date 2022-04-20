The 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting was hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, in İstanbul.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syrian Arab Republic, on the margins of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Shaya Mohsin Zindani, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Yemen, on the margins of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, on the margins of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of Tunisia, on the margins of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, on the margins of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.