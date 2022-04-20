Türkiye has been elected as a member of the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations during the 44th Session of the FAO Conference held in Rome.

The close cooperation that Türkiye has long maintained with FAO has further deepened through the establishment of the FAO Subregional Office for Central Asia in Ankara and the launch of the FAO-Türkiye Partnership Programmes. With our Council membership, projects contributing to global food security will gain further momentum.

Türkiye remains firmly committed to supporting multilateral cooperation in line with the “zero hunger” goal of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.