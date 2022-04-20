We reject in the strongest terms the statements made by Israeli ministers and politicians regarding the annexation of the West Bank.

Such statements are a clear indication of Israel's settlement policies, which are contrary to international law, and its efforts to perpetuate the occupation.

These irresponsible calls for annexation, especially at a time when ceasefire efforts are ongoing, disregard the principles of a just and lasting solution long upheld by the international community.

It is clear that Israel’s systematic interventions in the Palestinian territories and practices aimed at forcibly displacing the Palestinian people further exacerbate fragility in the region.

We once again underline that the recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, are essential for ensuring lasting peace, mutual trust and stability in the Middle East.