It is our fundamental expectation that our Turkmen kinsmen are duly represented within Iraq’s political and administrative structures. This matter is particularly important in the context of appointments and assignments to all public institutions in Kirkuk, especially the Provincial Assembly.

The appointment of a non-Turkmen director to the Altunköprü Municipality of Kirkuk —where the Turkmen population is dense— has understandably caused discontent and disappointment among the Turkmen community.

With its rich ethnic and religious diversity, Kirkuk represents a microcosm of Iraq. Its peace and stability are therefore of critical importance for the overall peace and stability of the entire country.

In this context, Türkiye closely and carefully follows the developments in Kirkuk.