The past year under the influence of the pandemic has shown once again the pioneering role of women in combating the threats against societies as well as the heavy burden they bear in that fight.

Everywhere around the world and in Turkey, women have been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic with their devoted efforts, especially in the health sector.

That is why the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN WOMEN) has set this year’s theme for International Women’s Day as “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

With this understanding, as it has done so during the pandemic, Turkey continues to pursue effective policies to empower women in every aspect of life and to put an end to one of the biggest human rights violations, violence against women, in the post-COVID-19 world.

My Ministry also continues to shape and actively take part in the initiatives at international organizations aimed at drawing attention to the effect of the pandemic on women’s rights and the endeavors for empowering women and realizing equal rights.

In this context, Turkey has helped launch the “Women 20” initiative during its G20 Presidency and led the efforts for the establishment of the “Women’s Advisory Council” under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Turkey is also one of the founding members of the “Group of Friends For the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls” under the UN and among the earliest supporters of the resolutions on the effects of COVID-19 on women, adopted pursuant to the call of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Indeed, these initiatives and resolutions are only a few examples of the many steps taken by Turkey in this regard.

The strong role of women in our society and culture is also reflected in the professional life and women obtain more leadership positions in every sector. It is exemplary that sixty-six women Ambassadors and twelve women Consul Generals represent Turkey all around the world.

Wishing that it will help women attain their deserved place in every aspect of life, I congratulate with my warmest wishes the International Women’s Day of all women, while commemorating our heroines from Nene Hatun to teacher Aybüke Yalçın with mercy and gratitude. I also extend my sincere thanks to all women, first and foremost those working in the health sector who are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, as well as the female members of our Ministry who undertake their duties devotedly all around the world, even under the difficult conditions created by the pandemic.