We celebrate the 71st Anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the milestone in the universal recognition and protection of human rights.

The indispensability of democracy and the universality of human rights are among the key elements of our enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy. As a State party to the fundamental human rights conventions of the United Nations and the Council of Europe, we have always adhered to the principle of the rule of law, democratic values and international obligations and maintained our constructive cooperation with international organizations while pursuing our fight against multiple terrorist organizations that cold-bloodedly violate one of the most fundamental human rights, the right to life.

The reforms we have implemented in the fields of human rights and the judiciary have enabled our nation to benefit from fundamental rights and freedoms in the most effective way. Respect for human rights is embedded in our deep-rooted state tradition, our understanding of tolerance for centuries and our foreign policy built upon the philosophy of “Peace at home, peace in the world”.

Turkey has always stood by the oppressed in a principled manner in the face of humanitarian tragedies in every corner of the world. However, we also see that the individual efforts of the States are not enough to establish peace and stability across the world. As the international community, we have to act with a sense of common responsibility for the peace and prosperity of humanity.

Turkey came to the aid of those who escaped persecution throughout history. Today, we host the highest number of refugees in the world. Regardless of their religion, language, culture and origin, we always keep our doors open to those who flee from war and violence in their countries. We mobilize all our resources to ensure that people we are hosting benefit from the best living conditions.

On the other hand, the rise of xenophobia, Islamophobia, intolerance, discrimination, hate speech and extremism which threatens social cohesion and peace, constitutes one of the main challenges against our common values. Tackling these problems with determination should also be the common responsibility of humanity.

I sincerely congratulate the Human Rights Day of our nation as well as the whole humanity and wish a world based on peace and justice where human rights and human values take precedence.