We celebrate the 71st Anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations
Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the milestone in the universal
recognition and protection of human rights.
The indispensability of democracy and the universality of human rights are
among the key elements of our enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy.
As a State party to the fundamental human rights conventions of the United
Nations and the Council of Europe, we have always adhered to the principle
of the rule of law, democratic values and international obligations and
maintained our constructive cooperation with international organizations
while pursuing our fight against multiple terrorist organizations that
cold-bloodedly violate one of the most fundamental human rights, the right
to life.
The reforms we have implemented in the fields of human rights and the
judiciary have enabled our nation to benefit from fundamental rights and
freedoms in the most effective way. Respect for human rights is embedded in
our deep-rooted state tradition, our understanding of tolerance for
centuries and our foreign policy built upon the philosophy of “Peace at
home, peace in the world”.
Turkey has always stood by the oppressed in a principled manner in the face
of humanitarian tragedies in every corner of the world. However, we also
see that the individual efforts of the States are not enough to establish
peace and stability across the world. As the international community, we
have to act with a sense of common responsibility for the peace and
prosperity of humanity.
Turkey came to the aid of those who escaped persecution throughout history.
Today, we host the highest number of refugees in the world. Regardless of
their religion, language, culture and origin, we always keep our doors open
to those who flee from war and violence in their countries. We mobilize all
our resources to ensure that people we are hosting benefit from the best
living conditions.
On the other hand, the rise of xenophobia, Islamophobia, intolerance,
discrimination, hate speech and extremism which threatens social cohesion
and peace, constitutes one of the main challenges against our common
values. Tackling these problems with determination should also be the
common responsibility of humanity.
I sincerely congratulate the Human Rights Day of our nation as well as the
whole humanity and wish a world based on peace and justice where human
rights and human values take precedence.