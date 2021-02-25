Show All
No: 102, 15 March 2021, Press Release Regarding Increased Casualties During the Anti-Coup Protests in Myanmar
No: 101, 15 March 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Ivan Korčok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, to Turkey
No: 100, 15 March 2021, Press Release Regarding 15 March International Day to Combat Islamophobia
No: 99, 15 March 2021, Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Nigeria
No: 98, 14 March 2021, Press Release Regarding the Opening of the Embassy of Kosovo in Jerusalem
More Press Releases...
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Qatar to Attend the Turkey-Qatar-Russia Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, 10-11 March 2021
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to the Kyrgyz Republic, 10 March 2021
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Uzbekistan, 7-9 March 2021
Message by H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on the occasion of International Women’s Day
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Turkmenistan, 6 March 2021
More...
@MevlutCavusoglu
Follow the ministry: @MFATurkey