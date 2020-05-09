The European Union (EU), which has a place in the world history as a peace and welfare project and a body of common values, has made significant contributions to its citizens and to the international society through its common policies regulating many areas of social life.

Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic, the intensifying geopolitical competition, threats against multilateralism and regional conflicts are challenging the whole world. In these days when the international system is going through a transformation full of uncertainties and conflicts, the EU needs to set up new partnerships while enhancing the cooperation and solidarity with its allies and to become stronger. In the forthcoming period, there will be a growing need for a strong and inclusive EU by both the Member States and the international society.

By its membership, candidate country Turkey is ready to make any contribution for the EU to become a consistent, responsible and principled global actor committed to its founding values. Turkey is one of the leading countries that can make the utmost contribution to the Union to overcome the current challenges.

In fact, this period has revealed the need for a serious EU reform. In these difficult days, if Turkey were a member of the EU, Union would be stronger and fight against not only coronavirus but any threat much better.

Turkey and EU share common interests in wide areas, ranging from foreign policy to economic and trade relations, from security and fight against terrorism to border management, and from employment to migration policy. While being aware of the fact that the relations are based on the accession negotiations, strengthening cooperation between Turkey and the EU in all areas is important not only for their own interests but also for the future of our region and the international system.

Turkey's attitude during the coronavirus crisis has showed that we are ready to cooperate. Therefore, we expect the EU to adopt a rational policy that goes beyond the narrow national perspectives of Member States and reflects the Union's global responsibilities as well as the EU’s motto of “unity in diversity”. Turkey is open to all sincere and meaningful cooperation for our common future.

With these thoughts, I congratulate the European Day of all European citizens, especially our citizens, with my best wishes.