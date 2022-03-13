Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, is being held in Antalya with the theme ‘’Recoding Diplomacy’’ under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between 11-13 March 2022.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the inauguration speech and stated that Antalya Diplomacy Forum provided an intellectual environment not only for Turkish diplomacy, but also for regional and world diplomacy.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the motto of the Forum "Think Together, Act Together", brought together participants from 75 countries, mainly 17 Heads of State and Government, 80 Ministers, 39 International Organization representatives.

Minister Çavuşoğlu added that this year's theme of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum had been determined as "Recoding Diplomacy" and that the need for a new evaluation, validation, reinforcement, invention and restructuring in diplomacy, that is, recoding, could not be postponed any longer.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that Antalya Diplomacy Forum was one of the lasting gifts to the world of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, of which we would celebrate its 500th Anniversary next year.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In this framework, Minister Çavuşoğlu started the first day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum by meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, Dritan Abazovic Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro and Bujar Osmani Foreign Minister of North Macedonia.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu continued his meetings in Antalya Diplomacy Forum with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Minister of Ghana, Suzi Carla Barbosa, Foreign Minister of Guinea Bissau and Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Abdisaid Muse Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Jean Asselborn, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, and Miroslav Lajčák, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Process and the Western Balkans.

Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the issues on our agenda with Irina Vlah, Bashkan of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia, Pekka Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

Minister Çavuşoğlu finished the day by meeting with Erywan Yusof, Foreign Minister of Brunei, Sylvestre Radegonde, Foreign Minister of Seychelles and Mustafa Karadayı, Chairman of Movement for Rights and Freedoms.