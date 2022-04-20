We condemn in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque today (3 August) by some Israeli ministers, under the protection of Israeli police and accompanied by Israeli settler groups.

Ensuring the security of Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserving Jerusalem’s sacred character is a primary responsibility not only for the region but also in the name of the collective conscience of humanity.

These systematic provocations by the occupying power Israel, together with recent calls for annexation, target the foundations of the two-state solution and gravely undermine aspirations for peace.

In the face of Israel’s ongoing destabilizing actions in Palestine and across the region, we reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire and for the establishment of a lasting peace based on the two-state solution.