We strongly condemn the decision of the Israeli government to widen its military operation in Gaza, which marks a new phase of its expansionist and genocidal policy in the region.

Every move by the fundamentalist Netanyahu government aimed at perpetuating genocide against the Palestinian people and extending the occupation deals a severe blow to international peace and security, exacerbates regional instability and further deepens the humanitarian crisis.

Lasting peace in our region can only be achieved through the primacy of international law and diplomacy, as well as the protection of fundamental human rights. Occupier Israel must immediately abandon its war plans, agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, and start negotiations towards a two-state solution.

We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to prevent the implementation of this plan, which seeks to render Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their own lands, and we urge the UN Security Council to adopt binding measures to halt Israel’s actions in violation of international law and humanitarian values.