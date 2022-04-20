The efforts to preserve peace and stability in Europe following the Schuman Declaration in 1950 evolved into a comprehensive integration process and laid the foundations of today's European Union (EU).

Together with the other peoples of Europe we celebrate the 9th of May, the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, as "Europe Day" in our country since 1999; the year marking the official declaration of our country’s candidate status to the EU.

We once again realize the importance of joint efforts in maintaining peace, as we mark Europe Day amid complex challenges like energy security, illegal migration, disruptions in food and supply chains brought about by the war in Ukraine. The current situation compels us to reconsider with a strategic point of view, the contribution that Türkiye-EU relations will make to solving these problems once improved in all aspects, particularly regarding accession negotiations.

At this crucial time when the European security architecture is being re-designed, Türkiye, a NATO Ally and EU candidate country, steps forward as a key actor; capable of making the broadest contribution to the security and stability of its region as well as the international system. With this understanding, the removal of political obstacles in front of Türkiye and the elevation of our relations to the deserved level, will be in the best interest of both sides.

The European integration process has gone through many challenges over the years, and it has always been possible to reach a common understanding at Union level despite occasional differences in national politics. The EU continues to develop new policies and understandings in face of changing circumstances and multi-layered challenges. Enlargement policy being back on the EU agenda with the war in Ukraine is a recent example. We have started our accession negotiations with the goal of full membership to the EU. Our main expectation is their finalization in a fair and result oriented approach; without being instrumentalised for national policies.

On the occasion of Europe Day where the importance of unity and solidarity are celebrated, we once again extend our appreciation for the EU’s solidarity with the Turkish people after the earthquakes and congratulate the 9th of May, Europe Day.