I congratulate with my warmest wishes the International Women’s Day of all women.

On the occasion of this special day, I wish that injustice, inequality, discrimination and violence that women are exposed to across the world come to an end.

Our country continues to pursue effective policies to ensure that women attain the powerful position which they deserve in every field as well as to put an end to violence against women which is one of the gravest human rights violations. Continuing resolutely the work in this field is our priority.

We also continue to actively and effectively take part in the work conducted at international organizations for the empowerment of women and the protection of their rights.

On this occcasion, I would like to convey my appreciation and gratitude to all our female staff who perform their duties successfully and devotedly all around the world and most often under most difficult circumstances.

It is an honour for us and exemplary to the rest of the world that seventy-two women Ambassadors and fourteen women Consul Generals represent our country abroad, while eleven women Director-Generals and twelve women Deputy Director-Generals serve at the Ministry Headquarters.

I congratulate with my most sincere wishes the International Women’s Day of our Ministry’s female staff, the spouses of our male staff, the mothers and spouses of our martyrs and all women around the world, while I commemorate our women martyrs with mercy and gratitude.