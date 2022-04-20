I congratulate wholeheartedly the International Women’s Day of the female members of our Ministry and of all women.

The earthquake disaster in our country once again demonstrated that women with their tenacity, resilience and ability to quickly adapt to difficult conditions, will constitute our main strength in healing our wounds and restoring our homes.

Our country works resolutely to prevent discrimination and violence against women and to ensure that women have an effective say in all aspects of social life.

While celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, our active contributions to the activities carried out at international and regional organizations to strengthen the status of women in all areas of society are maintained.

The "digitalization" theme, set by the United Nations for this year’s International Women's Day, once again emphasizes the importance of women and girls' access to the opportunities to gain knowledge and new skills provided by technology and digitalization. Joint works to be conducted towards this direction and the education and progress of the girl child, the leader of the future, constitute one of our main priorities in our age.

While celebrating the March 8, International Women's Day of all women once again, I would like to express my gratitude to all women who have been at the forefront of the work carried out in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster, including those from other nations who extended their helping hand, and I commemorate our female martyrs with mercy and gratitude.