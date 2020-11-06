Wendy Morton MP, the Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom, will pay a visit to Turkey on 27-29 June 2021.

The Minister, who will be visiting Ankara and Hatay which hosts the UN cross-border aid operations to Syria, will meet with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı on 28 June 2021. During the meeting, bilateral relations, bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues including climate change and Turkey-EU and the United Kingdom-EU relations will be discussed.