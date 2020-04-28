Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated with Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz of Poland and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu of Romania in the Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, held via videoconference on 28 April 2020.

At the meeting, views on the recent situation in the fight against COVID-19 and the steps to be taken, issues on NATO’s agenda and our cooperation on regional matters were exchanged.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the 7th teleconference of the International Coordination Group on COVID-19.

At the meeting, cooperation and coordination in multilateral organizations in the fight against COVID-19 and the support for vulnerable countries against the pandemic were discussed.