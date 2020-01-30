We consider the statement made yesterday (29 January) unfortunate
especially on the part of Italy.
As we have repeatedly emphasized, the Turkish Cypriots, as the co-owners of
the Island have equal rights on the hydrocarbon resources of the Island.
Based on these rights, the TRNC Government granted exploration and
exploitation licenses to the Turkish Petroleum (TP) in 2011. TP’s ongoing
survey and drilling activities in these license areas aim at protecting the
rights of the Turkish Cypriots, not Turkey. Until these rights are
guaranteed, the TP will continue to operate in these license areas.
These rights can only be guaranteed either by jointly suspending all
off-shore activities in the south of the Island until a comprehensive
settlement is reached in Cyprus, or by launching a cooperation mechanism by
the Greek Cypriots with the Turkish Cypriots in accordance with the 13 July
2019 proposal. Otherwise, Turkey will continue resolutely to protect the
rights of the Turkish Cypriots. Therefore, once again, we call on all the
EU members, especially Italy to abandon their attitudes which ignore the
very presence of Turkish Cypriots and their rights.
As we have also repeatedly stated in the past, the delimitation of maritime
jurisdiction areas to the West of the Island of Cyprus will only be
possible after the resolution of the Cyprus issue. It is out of question
for Turkey to start maritime boundary delimitation negotiations with an
entity that does not represent the Turkish Cypriots and usurps the title of
the “Republic of Cyprus” since 1963. The only interlocutor of the Greek
Cypriots is only the Turkish Cypriots, until the resolution of the Cyprus
issue.
We also entirely reject the criticisms against the memorandum of
understanding that we signed with Libya on the delimitation of maritime
jurisdiction areas. In this context, it is worth mentioning the fact that
Italy and other EU member states had remained silent to the delimitation
agreement concluded between GCA and Egypt in 2003, which indeed indicates
the inconsistency and contrariety of their current policies in the Eastern
Mediterranean.
We will resolutely continue to protect our rights and of Turkish Cypriots
in the Eastern Mediterranean.