The resolution adopted today (25 February) by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands which calls upon the Government to recognize the 1915 events as genocide, is a null and void attempt to rewrite the history with political motives. Parliaments cannot write history nor can they act as courts. Those MPs who are involved in this resolution have been seized by the ambition to gain vote, rather than making efforts to reveal the facts of 1915 events.

We call the signatories of the resolution for studying the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the relevant ECHR judgments, and for supporting the endeavors to have a better understanding on this historical issue. Our proposal to form a Joint Historical Commission, which is yet to be answered by Armenia, is the most prominent attempt in this regard.

We expect from the Dutch Government to take a stance that observes the rule of law.

It would be more appropriate for the House of Representatives of the Netherlands to spend its efforts to tackle with growing phenomena of racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia faced by the Turkish community in the Netherlands on a daily basis, and the discriminatory practices that recently culminated in the resignation of the Government, instead of frequently adopting anti-Turkish resolutions detached from reality.