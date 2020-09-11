The statements regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue, included in the joint declaration which was adopted following the seventh summit of the Southern European Union Member States (Med7) on 10 September 2020 with the participation of France, Italy, Spain, Malta, Portugal, Greece and Greek Cypriot Administration, are devoid of any legal ground, biased and unrealistic, as this was the case last year.

We call on Greece to drop her maximalist maritime boundary claims that run counter to international law. For de-escalation, it is imperative for Greece to withdraw her military vessels deployed nearby our seismic survey vessel Oruç Reis, to support NATO’s de-confliction initiative, to quit militarizing the Eastern Aegean Islands and Kastellorizo, and to put an end to the increasing pressure on the Turkish Minority in the Western Thrace.

Turkey is the country with the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean and a candidate country to the EU.

In order for dialogue and cooperation to prevail in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece should first and foremost sit at the table with Turkey without preconditions, the Greek Cypriots should cooperate with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as co-owners of the Island on the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources, including revenue-sharing, and they should not abuse the EU for their narrow-minded interests, the EU and other participants of the joint declaration in question should drop their one-sided and biased policy, which they blindly follow under the pretext of solidarity, contrary to international law and the EU acquis itself. Solidarity should be extended to those who are right, if they are indeed right. Solidarity should not be extended to those who are not right. No solidarity should be extended to those who do not have a just position.