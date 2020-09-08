From the outset, Turkey has been advocating that Libyan crisis can be resolved through a Libyan-owned intra-Libyan political process, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. In this framework, we closely follow the Libyan dialogue meeting that is being held in Bouznika city of Morocco.

Morocco, had hosted the meetings of the Libyan Political Agreement which was signed in 2015 and approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2259. Turkey had supported these meetings; H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, personally attended the signing ceremony of the Libyan Political Agreement. We appreciate Morocco’s constructive approach on resolving the Libyan crisis.