It is noted that statements in line with the separatist ideology of the terrorist organization PKK / YPG with regard to the Kurds have been included in a textbook, which seems to be prepared by a publishing house, to be taught in high schools in France.

It is obvious that this terrorist propaganda, which is an outcome of the official policy of France, was made with the encouragement of those who host the so-called representatives of the terrorist organization at the Presidential Palace.

It is worrisome that France builds its foreign policy preferences over opposition to Turkey on almost every issue and in doing so, attempts to distort historical facts and the law.

The French authorities have previously described our counter-terrorism operations, which we carried out to ensure security and stability in the region, within the framework of respect for the territorial integrity of Syria, as an invasion attempt. Behind these unfounded accusations lies the deep disappointment stemming from the blow we hit to their plans to establish a terror state with our Operation Peace Spring.

The views and warnings made in our earlier statements about France's insistence on supporting a terrorist organization, which poses a vital threat to Turkey's national security, and the mistake it commits by considering the PKK / YPG and the Syrian Kurds on an equal footing, are still valid.

In the name of humanity, it is worrying that ambitious politicians and leaders have further deepened their irresponsibility by poisoning future generations with hatred.

The inclusion of ideological dogmas and political interests in textbooks in such a distorted manner poses a serious danger to future generations. We will continue to follow up this issue so that this mistake made in the field of education could be corrected as soon as possible.