The media report published by Die Welt today, referring to Turkey regarding the Eastern Mediterranean is completely fabricated.

The fact that the Spokesperson of the Greek Government brought forward accusations against Turkey based on this fictive report, is a brand new manifestation of the unrealistic and provocative policy of this country, incompatible with international law and customary practices.

Greek authorities should, instead of wasting time on such baseless media reports, discontinue taking steps which escalate tensions in the region.