We strongly condemn the decision of Charlie Hebdo magazine to re-publish the caricatures containing disrespect towards our religion and our Prophet.

It is not possible to justify this insult and disrespect towards Muslims by freedom of press, art or expression. The efforts of the French authorities, especially President Macron, to explain this issue within the scope of freedom of expression are also unacceptable.

Those who take pride in being democrat and defending liberty at every opportunity should know that they are enabling new generation fascists and racists in France and Europe by using such racist and discriminatory actions that encourage Islamophobia and xenophobia.

This sick mentality, which attempts to marginalize millions of Muslims living in peace in their own country every day, strikes a blow to social harmony, unity and equality. Those who unconsciously support this should be aware that they are harming their own social peace.

We invite our friends and politicians in Europe to take a clear stance against such increasing attacks aimed at our sacred values.