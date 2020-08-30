Those, who think to have drawn red lines against the righteous cause of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, will only face Turkey’s firm stance.

If there is a red line in the region, this can only be Turkey’s and Turkish Cypriots’ rights stemming from international law.

It is high time for those, who are in delusion of grandeur, to face reality. The era of defining imperialist conceptions by drawing lines on maps is long gone.

Turkey is perfectly capable of deterring anyone, who attempts to forcibly usurp her legitimate rights and interests by dispatching an “armada”.

On this occasion we would like to remind that the disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean will be resolved on the basis of equity, not through incitements of non-regional actors, but only by means of dialogue and cooperation among littoral states.