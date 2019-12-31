We take note of the reference to the Libyan Political Agreement dated 2015
(Skhirat Agreement) and the emphasis on political solution as the only way
for sustaining stability in Libya in the declaration issued by the Council
of the Arab League following the extraordinary session on Libya held on 31
December 2019 at the level of Permanent Representatives.
In this regard, we would like to remind that the letter and spirit of the
UN Security Council Resolution 2259, primarily, intend to support and
strengthen the Government of National Accord as the sole legitimate
representative of Libya and call upon all UN members to act in this manner.
On the other hand, contrary to the Libyan Political Agreement and UNSC
Resolution 2259, it is obvious that the Arab League has remained silent and
failed to decisively support international legitimacy against the
months-long, foreign supported military offensive against Tripoli, capital
city, by the so-called Libyan National Army.
From the onset, Turkey has been underlining the necessity of an immediate
and full ceasefire in order to reach a political solution in Libya. With
this understanding, we are actively participating and contributing to the
Berlin Process.
We would like to remind that an inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned
permanent political solution can only be reached by deterring and not by
encouraging those that try to create a fait accompli through military
means.
Turkey will continue to support the Government of National Accord, which is
the only legitimate executive body representing Libya. We will keep on
exerting every effort for Libyan people to secure peace and stability.