Media outlets have been reporting that Greece is resorting to a military build-up on the Island of Kastellorizo.

Kastellorizo is under a demilitarized status established with the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty.

If true, these media reports are a novel manifestation of the law-disrespecting actions of Greece and her true intentions regarding the Eastern Mediterranean.

We reject the illegitimate attempts of changes on the status of the Island.

We also underline that Turkey will not allow that such a provocation immediately across her coasts to attain its goal.

Such provocative actions will prove useless for Greece.

Should Greece continue to take tension-increasing steps in the region, she will be the one suffering from it.

Turkey is determined indefinitely to defend her rights and interests stemming from international law.