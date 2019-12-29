We welcome that Paul Newey has been charged and arrested by the UK authorities on the grounds of providing financial support to terrorism.

The prosecution of Newey, the father of Dan Newey, a Foreign Terrorist Fighter within the PKK / PYD / YPG terrorist organization and UK citizen is significant as it affirms the status of PYD / YPG, the extension of PKK in Syria as a terrorist organization.

We expect that these charges set a precedent for all Foreign Terrorist Fighters carrying out terrorist activities within the PYD / YPG and their supporters.