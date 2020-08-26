The landing of French military aircraft in the GCA under the pretext of a military exercise carried out with the GCA, Greece and Italy, and their deployment on the island, either temporarily or permanently is the clear violation of the 1960 Treaties.

With this stance, France, a non-guarantor of Cyprus, dangerously encourages the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo who are the culprits of the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean to further escalate.

We reiterate once again: Every initiative attempting to exclude Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean will result in frustration.