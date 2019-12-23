The ruling of the relevant court in Saudi Arabia announced today on the
murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi falls short of the expectations of Turkey and
the international community for the clarification of all aspects of this
murder and the serving of justice.
The fact that important aspects such as the fate of Mr. Khashoggi’s body,
the masterminds of the murder and any local collaborators remain in the
dark, is a fundamental lapse of justice and violates the principle of
accountability.
It is not only a judicial but also a conscientious responsibility and
obligation that this murder, which was perpetrated in Turkish soil, is
clarified and all those responsible, including its masterminds, are
identified and held accountable.
Taking this opportunity, we reiterate our expectation for judicial
cooperation from the Saudi authorities on this issue.