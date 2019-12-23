The ruling of the relevant court in Saudi Arabia announced today on the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi falls short of the expectations of Turkey and the international community for the clarification of all aspects of this murder and the serving of justice.

The fact that important aspects such as the fate of Mr. Khashoggi’s body, the masterminds of the murder and any local collaborators remain in the dark, is a fundamental lapse of justice and violates the principle of accountability.

It is not only a judicial but also a conscientious responsibility and obligation that this murder, which was perpetrated in Turkish soil, is clarified and all those responsible, including its masterminds, are identified and held accountable.

Taking this opportunity, we reiterate our expectation for judicial cooperation from the Saudi authorities on this issue.