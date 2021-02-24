The Struma vessel, carrying Jewish refugees fleeing the persecution of Nazis and their collaborators during the Second World War, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the international waters of the Black Sea on 24 February 1942, resulting in deaths of 768 people.

Commemoration ceremonies have been annually held at Sarayburnu on February 24th since 2015, under the auspices of the Governorship of Istanbul with the support of the Turkish Jewish Community in remembrance of this tragic incident.

Today, with the ceremony held at Sarayburnu, we remember with respect those who lost their lives in the Struma vessel 79 years ago, as they were fleeing the Holocaust.