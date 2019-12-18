It is unacceptable that the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service responded positively to the asylum applications of the FETÖ members and granted them residence permits with the justification that the personal information regarding FETÖ-affiliated individuals might have been obtained by the Turkish authorities.

The Geneva Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees (1951) ensures that individuals who are wanted for terror crimes cannot be granted refugee status; in other words, the Convention aims to prevent the abuse of the “refugee status” by terrorists.

Our expectation and efforts towards the extradition of FETÖ members who are behind the July 15 treacherous coup attempt, claiming the lives of 251 innocent citizens and injuring thousands, will continue. It should not be forgotten that this terrorist organization is a threat not only to Turkey, but also to each country where it operates, and that international cooperation is of great importance in the fight against terrorism.