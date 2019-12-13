European Council, with this decision, has once again shown that, it
continues under a pretext of union solidarity to act as the mouthpiece of
Greek and Greek Cypriot's unjust and maximalist national claims which are
contrary to international law and the principle of equity.
As previously stated, the EU does not have any jurisdiction over the
delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas. Likewise, the EU is not an
international court and thus cannot adjudge the legality of a memorandum
duly signed between Turkey and the Government of National Accord-State of
Libya.
It was the EU that remained silent in 2003, 2007 and 2010 when the Greek
Cypriot side, without any authority, concluded delimitation agreements with
the countries in the region in violation of the rights of Turkey and the
Turkish Cypriots. The EU acted as if the Greek Cypriot Side was a normal
state representing the whole island. It was again the EU that collaborated
in the usurpation by Greece of Libya’s continental shelf rights. The
attitude yet again adopted by the EU is another example of the policy of
double-standards that the EU pursues.
This attitude will not succeed in dissuading us from defending the rights
and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern
Mediterranean.