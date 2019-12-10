It has been reported in the press that Turkish service (grey) and special (green) passport holders will require receiving an electronic pre-approval under the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) before entering the Schengen area.

In fact, as a result of our official initiatives made to EU authorities, it was agreed that the ETIAS system adopted in 2018 and scheduled to become operational from 2022 onwards, would not be applied to our citizens who are holders of service and special passports visiting the EU Schengen zone.

Following the release of similar news in the press recently, as a result of the initiative made before the EU Commission, it has been confirmed once again that the ETIAS system will not be applied to our citizens who are holders of service and special passports.

Within this framework, recent unfounded media reports should not be given credit.