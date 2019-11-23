Turkey was referred to in a press release issued by the UN Special Rapporteurs about an Irish citizen and her child.

One of the greatest humanitarian tragedies of the century is taking place in Syria. Turkey, while taking measures against the security threats emerging in the region on one hand, does its utmost to extend support to the victims - particularly women and children- of the inhumane conditions on the other.

Close and intense efforts are being carried out with the Irish authorities in order to ensure that the Irish woman and her child are rapidly returned to their country under safe and humane conditions. The Irish authorities, indeed, emphasize the importance they attach to the positive and the confidential course of this ongoing cooperation.

The process has been handled attentively and delicately so far, due to the various aspects of the issue, particularly the non-violation of the privacy of the mother and child and security. It is understood that the UN Special Rapporteurs do not have any concerns when it comes to paying equal attention. They have seen no harm in damaging our efforts through issuing a press release full of inaccurate information and groundless claims, without waiting to receive any information from the relevant countries on the issue. Hence, the privacy of the woman and her child has been violated through an irresponsible act.

The press release, which seriously undermined the role and the trustworthiness of the UN Special Rapporteurs in the protection of human rights, also contradicted the cooperative spirit we have shared with the Special Rapporteurs until today. We expect from the Special Rapporteurs to correct this mistake in a manner that would benefit the mother and child in the first place; and to avoid such mistakes which would cause us to revise our will to cooperate.