The stance of Turkey concerning the issue of Foreign Terrorist Fighters who have been in the conflict zones is clear. We expect that the countries of origin assume their responsibilities with regards to the Foreign Terrorist Fighters.

For a sustainable solution, it is necessary that those individuals are repatriated to their countries of origin, rehabilitated and brought to justice there, instead of revocation of their citizenships. Indeed, this is a prerequisite of the joint struggle against terrorism. Our country, acting with this understanding, attaches great importance to international cooperation and coordination.

The deportation processes of individuals who have been present in the conflict zones are coordinated with the relevant country and prior notification on the planned travel program is made accordingly.

Same procedure was applied as regards the individuals who were deported to the Netherlands on 19 November 2019 and it was coordinated with the Dutch authorities.

It is also clearly seen that those who claim that the fight against DAESH has been weakened avoid to take responsibility on this issue.