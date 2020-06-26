The statement by the Iraqi Presidential Spokesperson on 26 June 2020, made unfounded allegations that civilian casualties occurred during the Claw-Eagle and Claw-Tiger Operations being carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in the northern parts of Iraq.

These claims, which form the basis of this statement, are nothing but a mere propaganda of the PKK terrorist organization and their sympathizers, aiming to smear our counter-terrorism operations. Iraqi authorities should not become instruments of defamation campaigns of terrorists.

Utmost attention is paid to ensure the safety of civilians both in planning and conducting phases of our operations. This is also a well-known fact by the Iraqi authorities. Turkish Armed Forces’ record is clean in this regard.

On this occasion, we would like to remind once again that we expect Iraq to cooperate and act in harmony with our country in our fight against PKK terrorist organization, which constitutes a threat to the stability, security and territorial integrity of Iraq as well.