The remarks made by the Greek Foreign Minister Dendias yesterday along with the EU High Representative Borrell at the Turkish-Greek border, constitute first of all, yet another new manifestation of Greece's efforts to cover up its human rights violations and crimes against asylum seekers under the EU umbrella. It is exemplary to witness that the EU Commission has now become accomplice to this.

We remind those who made these remarks at our border once again the statement made by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Mijatovic, stating that “protecting the dignity of refugees is a moral and legal obligation that all member states have to uphold”.

We invite the EU and Greece to fulfill their own legal responsibilities once again and to take into account the rights of refugees / asylum seekers, instead of blaming our country.

The statements of Foreign Minister Dendias on the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean are entirely detached from reality. Greece, along with the Greek Cypriot Administration, should wake up from their dream that they can confine Turkey to its shores, and that this is consistent with international law.

Attempts to build axes of malice against Turkey and exploit the EU will not benefit Greece.

Instead, Greece should respect the legitimate rights and interests of Turkey, and should try to solve its problems by talking to us, rather than complaining about us and seeking help from others. This is a requirement of both international law and good neighbourly relations.