We reject the unfounded and unfortunate allegations in the press release of the UN Human Rights Special Procedures.

Turkey, extending its support to the internationally recognized Government of National Accord upon its request and pursuant to the UN Resolutions, has emphasized from the very beginning that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya. In this context, Turkey spares no effort to ensure a lasting and sustainable ceasefire and to reinvigorate the political solution process under the auspices of the UN.

We have serious reservations about the aim of this statement made without consulting with Turkey and based on some accusations whose accuracy, objectivity and source are questionable. The UN Human Rights Special Procedures is supposed to conduct its studies transparently and by considering the views of all parties instead of making biased and misleading public statements.

On the other hand, at this period when serious war crimes against innocent civilians, mainly the mass graves discovered in Tarhuna are high on the agenda, it would be more appropriate if the UN Human Rights Special Rapporteurs investigate primarily the crimes against humanity committed by militia and mercenaries loyal to putschist and pirate Haftar rather than making speculative allegations.