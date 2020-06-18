Current military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces, namely
“Claw-Eagle” and “Claw-Tiger”, conducted in the northern parts of Iraq are
targeting the PKK terrorist organization, which threatens national security
of our country, as well as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Iraq.
We expect our neighbour Iraq to act in harmony and cooperation with our
country in combating PKK terrorism.
These facts have been reminded to the relevant Iraqi authorities by our
Ambassador in Baghdad as well.