Current military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces, namely “Claw-Eagle” and “Claw-Tiger”, conducted in the northern parts of Iraq are targeting the PKK terrorist organization, which threatens national security of our country, as well as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq.

We expect our neighbour Iraq to act in harmony and cooperation with our country in combating PKK terrorism.

These facts have been reminded to the relevant Iraqi authorities by our Ambassador in Baghdad as well.