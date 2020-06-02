#

QA-43, 2 June 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy, in Response to a Question Regarding the Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Regarding the Application of Turkish Petroleum for Licences for Seismic Survey and Drilling Activities

The new licence areas that the Turkish Petroleum applied for, regarding the exploration and drilling activities, lie within Turkish continental shelf as declared to the UN. Turkey will be resolutely continuing to exercise its sovereign rights over the area that we repeatedly announced.

We are fully committed to protecting both our rights and Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. In this regard, our seismic exploration and drilling activities are being carried out according to the previously adopted plan.