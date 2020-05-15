The statement by Foreign Ministers of the European Union on the disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean constitutes the latest exhibition of a repetitive and a barren discourse that serves no purpose.

This attitude, which remains indifferent to Turkey’s genuine initiatives is a by-product of unjust and unlawful claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) and does not stand any chance of contributing to regional peace and stability.

It is noteworthy that the solidarity, which the European Union has failed to demonstrate in the fight against COVID-19, is now rendered unconditionally when it is the Greek Cypriots in question.

What the EU needs to do, instead of acting blindly as the mouthpiece of Greece and the GCA under a pretext of solidarity, is to proceed with common sense while taking international law into consideration as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

We reiterate, as usual, our readiness for dialogue on an equitable basis.