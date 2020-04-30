Today's statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an attempt to cover-up hypocritical policies of a country that extends all kind of support to coup plotters.

Turkey has always respected political unity and territorial integrity of the Arab countries and with this understanding sided with the legitimacy and supported efforts towards political solution in Libya. We will continue this principled stance.

UAE Government's ugly and unfounded accusations against Turkey are, in fact, the result of an ulterior motive to hide its own destructive activities. For years, the UAE has been providing putschists in Libya with weapons, military equipment and mercenaries.

UAE’s distorting actions on peace, security and stability not only in Libya, but also in Yemen, Syria and in the whole region, including the Horn of Africa, are well known by the international community. In this context, the support given by UAE to terrorist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, and separatist activities in Yemen is not a secret.

We invite the UAE Government to renounce its hostile attitude towards Turkey and to know its place.

We reemphasize that stability and security of the region can be achieved by supporting the Libyan Political Agreement and the legitimate Government of National Accord, and not the illegitimate militias that indiscriminately target civilian people.