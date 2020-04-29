The accusation of the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Egypt that our country supports extremist terrorists in Libya is a loud and clear expression of this country’s effort to cover its plots in Libya.

It comes as no surprise that the Egyptian government supports Haftar, who aims to create a military dictatorship in Libya. However, on the one hand supporting this warlord, who openly declares that he will not recognize international legitimacy by rejecting the Libyan Political Agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2259, and on the other hand announcing commitment to the political solution process in Libya, pose a terrible dilemma.

If the Egyptian government truly wants to encourage a political solution process in Libya and cares about the welfare of the Libyan people, it should immediately cease its support to the coup attempts of Haftar.