Question: There have been ongoing efforts to form the new government in Iraq for long. Two of the designated candidates failed to form it previously. The third candidate, Mr. Mustafa Kazimi seems to be close to form the new government. With the formation of the new government, the enduring political uncertainity is expected to cease. Could you share your views on this?

Answer: In the framework of the ongoing efforts to form the new government in Iraq, President Salih has ultimately nominated Mr. Mustafa Kazımi, the Chief of National Intelligence, as PM-designate to form the government.

We support the formation of a stable government in our brotherly neighbour Iraq particularly at a time when the whole world is facing dire difficulties.

President Salih has assigned this challenging task to Mr Kazimi, since he is adequately qualified for this post.

We believe that the formation of a stable government in Iraq under the leadership of Mr Kazımi, who is well familiar with our region, would serve to the benefit of both Iraq and our region.