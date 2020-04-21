Greece, with today's statement, once again exhibits her unrealistic perceptions and rights-refusing attitudes regarding the problems in our region.

Greek/Greek Cypriot side, deliberately ignores the fact that Turkey has legitimate and sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea and Turkish Cypriots have equal rights, as the co-owner of the Island, on the resources around the Island.

The actual threat to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean is the maximalist and uncompromising attitude of the Greek and Greek Cypriot duo.

We will resolutely continue to protect both our country's and the Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.