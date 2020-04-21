Greece, with today's statement, once again exhibits her unrealistic
perceptions and rights-refusing attitudes regarding the problems in our
region.
Greek/Greek Cypriot side, deliberately ignores the fact that Turkey has
legitimate and sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean
Sea and Turkish Cypriots have equal rights, as the co-owner of the Island,
on the resources around the Island.
The actual threat to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean is
the maximalist and uncompromising attitude of the Greek and Greek Cypriot
duo.
We will resolutely continue to protect both our country's and the Turkish
Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.