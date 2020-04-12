Upon the news in question, on 11 April, a démarche was made to the PRC Ambassador in Ankara and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, demanding an explanation.

The Ambassador of the PRC informed that the aid they sent to Armenia was prepared by a local government and delivered to Yerevan by a private company. He explained that the statements on the packages were written only in Chinese language by the local government and there was no mention of Mount Ararat and it was understood that the English translation referring to Mount Ararat had been added later. Ambassador of the PRC stated that the case is currently being investigated, and Turkey would be informed of the outcome of the investigation; adding that the PRC respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Turkey.