Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, in his letter addressed to French President Macron and German Chancellor Merkel, has proposed that the financial contribution to Turkey should be in proportion with the reduction in the migratory flows towards Europe.

While Greece’s inhumane and shameful treatment of the asylum-seekers arriving at their borders before the eyes of the entire world still lingers in memories, this country’s proposal to provide financial aid over number of refugees is the product of a highly distorted and immoral perception.

Until today, Turkey has spent 40 billion Dollars for 4 million asylum-seekers, whom it has been hosting solely for humanitarian reasons.

The EU, on the other hand, has spent until today only 2.7 billion Euros out of 6 billion Euros it has pledged to Turkey for Syrians. Nevertheless, it has disbursed almost 3 billion Euros to Greece for the 100.000 asylum-seekers in the country.

Our proposal is permanent: Greece can receive the asylum-seekers in Turkey. EU, on the other hand, could provide the financial aid to Greece for the asylum-seekers. In line with the principle of neighborliness, we will support Greece financially.