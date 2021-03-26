The appointment of Norwegian Major General Ingrid Gjerde as Force Commander of United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus was announced by the United Nations (UN) on 24 March 2021.

We support the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) regarding this appointment, which, contrary to established practices, was made without the information and approval of the TRNC authorities.

In a period when we are preparing for the informal 5+UN meeting to be held in Geneva on 27-29 April, which will aim to determine whether common ground exits towards a settlement to the Cyprus issue, this approach in ignorance of the most basic UN principle of the equal treatment of the two sides on the Island, is highly unfortunate.

The UNFICYP operates in the TRNC territory within the context of TRNC authorities’ constructive and bona fide approach, still without a legal basis. It should not be forgotten that the ability of UNFICYP to carry out its operations depends on its cooperation with the TRNC authorities.